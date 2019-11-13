CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 71 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 72 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear...except for areas of low clouds

and fog in the western valleys. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy...except for areas of morning low clouds

and fog in the western valleys. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the western Inland

Empire with local visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Lows 47 to 53 in wind sheltered areas to 49 to 59 in warmer

locations. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 52 in wind sheltered areas to 49 to 58 in warmer

locations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 76.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 above

6000 feet to 42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

74 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet

to 41 to 51 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to 72 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 62 to 70 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 73.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 71.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 85.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 84.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87.

