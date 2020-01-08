CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

400 FPUS56 KSGX 081017

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

CAZ552-090130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

$$

CAZ554-090130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

$$

CAZ043-090130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

$$

CAZ050-090130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to

56 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming west

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to

58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-090130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 33 to 40. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

$$

CAZ057-090130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 36 to 43. Snow

level 5000 feet. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ055-090130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 23 to 31 above 6000 feet to 28 to 36 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 20 to

30. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 46 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to

48 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 45 to 53 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-090130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 55. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-090130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 49. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Little snow accumulation expected. Lows 28 to 36. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 55.

$$

CAZ060-090130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 33. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 58.

$$

CAZ065-090130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming

north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ061-090130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ062-090130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

17

_____

