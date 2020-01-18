CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

_____

389 FPUS56 KSGX 181129

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

CAZ552-190230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ554-190230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-190230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ050-190230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 65 in the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-190230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-190230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds

north 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ055-190230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 34 to

43 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 62. Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

CAZ058-190230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

CAZ060-190230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-190230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ061-190230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ062-190230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

329 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

Moede

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather