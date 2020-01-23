CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

914 FPUS56 KSGX 231025

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

CAZ552-240130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ554-240130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ043-240130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ050-240130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-240130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-240130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

57 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 34 to

44 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

67 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

59 to 67 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55 above 6000 feet to 55 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to

61 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

57 to 66 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ058-240130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-240130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ065-240130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ061-240130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ062-240130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

225 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

