CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
540 FPUS56 KSGX 091145
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
CAZ552-092200-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds becoming
northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of
winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
CAZ554-092200-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.
Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows around 46. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.
$$
CAZ043-092200-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Areas of
winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with rain overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
CAZ050-092200-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys
to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with rain overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 in the western valleys to
54 to 59 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to
44. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys
to 61 to 66 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
40 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
64 to 69.
$$
CAZ048-092200-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds
becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows 36 to 45.
Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming
north with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 66.
Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
37 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
63 to 68.
$$
CAZ057-092200-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.
Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Lows 38 to 46. Snow level
5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 56 to
63. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet...
becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 40 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet...
becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
58 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
39 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 65. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.
$$
CAZ055-092200-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST
TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Areas of
fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to
51 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow
level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of
winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of snow. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 20 to 30 above
6000 feet to 26 to 36 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along
desert slopes, gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs 37 to 47 above
6000 feet to 45 to 53 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of
3 to 6 inches. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
50 mph ...except north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near
ridge tops and along desert slopes. Chance of measurable
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in
the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of snow overnight.
Areas of fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 33.
Local total snow accumulation 8 to 13 inches. Snow level
4500 feet. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...
becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas
of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to
53 to 60 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to
62 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow level
5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.
Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow level
5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
CAZ056-092200-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then snow and rain likely overnight. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows
26 to 36. Local snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level
5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs
46 to 53. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level
4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Areas of fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 37.
Local total snow accumulation 7 to 9 inches. Snow level
5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 62.
Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
53 to 61. Snow level 5500 feet.
$$
CAZ058-092200-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 47 to 53. Areas of winds southwest
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy with rain and snow likely overnight.
Areas of fog. Lows 31 to 39. Local snow accumulation around
1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast
with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs
46 to 53. Local snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Local total
snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming
4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Areas of fog. Little snow accumulation expected. Lows 31 to 39.
Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 60. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas
of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
33 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
54 to 60.
$$
CAZ060-092200-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 51 to 59. Snow level 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows
32 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet...
becoming 3500 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow
in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs 53 to 58. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
3000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
overnight. Lows 31 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds
north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 31 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
$$
CAZ065-092200-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds
north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to
48. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...
becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
CAZ061-092200-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows
44 to 49. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to
48. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming
30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs around 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
$$
CAZ062-092200-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
344 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming
north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to
50. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
