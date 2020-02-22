CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

_____

603 FPUS56 KSGX 221039

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

CAZ552-222200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 64 at the beaches to 65 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 78 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-222200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ043-222200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

61. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-222200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 72 to

77 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 77 to 82 in the western

valleys to 73 to 78 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-222200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ057-222200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 53 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 42 to 50. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-222200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 47 above 6000 feet to

46 to 52 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet

to 30 to 40 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around

1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

61 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to

70 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

64 to 72 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-222200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Local snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 28 to 38. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-222200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to

42. Little or no snow accumulation. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.

$$

CAZ060-222200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ065-222200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ061-222200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ062-222200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

239 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

_____

