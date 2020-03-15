CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

490 FPUS56 KSGX 151005

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

CAZ552-160115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Chance

of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-160115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to

51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Chance

of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-160115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 63. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Highs around 63. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ050-160115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 58 in the western

valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-160115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-160115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

46. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 50 to 56. Snow level 3500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 57. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 39 to 47. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-160115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51 above

6000 feet to 46 to 55 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 22 to

31 above 6000 feet to 28 to 38 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 46 to 54 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely

overnight. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 32.

Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 42 above 6000 feet to

41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

43 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 22 to 32.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-160115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 58.

Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 59. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely and chance of snow overnight. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 44 to

52. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

26 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 54. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 62. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-160115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 44 to

51. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

29 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Highs 42 to 48.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 31 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Snow level

4500 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-160115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 32 to 40.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

59. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 37.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Snow

level 3000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ065-160115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-160115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ062-160115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

305 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

Moede

