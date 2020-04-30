CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

_____

970 FPUS56 KSGX 300926

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

CAZ552-010030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-010030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 towards the coast to 78 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 80 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-010030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-010030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ048-010030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

82 to 87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-010030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-010030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 73 to 81 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to

47 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 72 to 80 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-010030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

$$

CAZ058-010030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

$$

CAZ060-010030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ065-010030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 89 through the pass to 95 to 100 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65 through the pass to 68 to 73 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to 94 to 99 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84 through the pass

to 91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to 92 to 97 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 94 to 99 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-010030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

CAZ062-010030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

17

_____

