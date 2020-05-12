CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020
_____
518 FPUS56 KSGX 120922
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
CAZ552-130030-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of
winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to
79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to
77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.
Lows 56 to 61.
.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
68 to 73.
$$
CAZ554-130030-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 54 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds. Lows 57 to 62.
.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 74.
$$
CAZ043-130030-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 67.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of
low clouds. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs 72 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs around 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.
Lows 56 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds. Lows 58 to 63.
.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
70 to 75.
$$
CAZ050-130030-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to
73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 46 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to 62 to
67 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 59.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
CAZ048-130030-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to
73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 79 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 59.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs 74 to 79.
$$
CAZ057-130030-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to
56.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to
58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 74.
$$
CAZ055-130030-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 58 to
68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
37 to 47. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet. Areas
of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 59 to 69 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to
73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 71 to
78 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 73 to
80 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to 78 below 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 63 to
72 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-130030-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Snow level above 8000 feet...
becoming 7000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 72 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to
54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
76.
$$
CAZ058-130030-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
overnight. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
75.
$$
CAZ060-130030-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.
$$
CAZ065-130030-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in
the afternoon. Highs around 72 through the pass to 79 to 84 in
the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.
Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows 52 to 61. Areas of
winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to
78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80 through the
pass to 86 to 91 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 91 to
96 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to
91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 84 through the pass to 91 to 96 in the northern
Coachella Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79 through the pass to
87 to 92 in the northern Coachella Valley.
$$
CAZ061-130030-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Areas of winds
northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.
$$
CAZ062-130030-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
222 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows
58 to 63. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.
$$
17
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather