CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
_____
095 FPUS56 KSGX 241006
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
CAZ552-250115-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to
79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches
to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile
or less at times overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or
less at times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to
82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter
mile or less at times overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at
the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal
terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to
83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to
73 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches
to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-250115-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to
86 to 91 farther inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile
or less at times overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the
coast to 90 to 95 farther inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter
mile or less at times overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around
85 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to
86 to 91 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to
81 to 86 farther inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to
79 to 84 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-250115-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to
73 to 78 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Local visibility
one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light
winds.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the
coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows
56 to 61. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the
coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows
57 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near
the coast to 84 to 89 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 to
87 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 near the coast to
78 to 83 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast
to 77 inland.
$$
CAZ050-250115-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 in the western
valleys to 79 to 84 near the foothills. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows
53 to 59. Light winds.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the
morning. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 87 to
92 near the foothills. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows
54 to 62. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the
foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows
55 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local
visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the
foothills.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys
to 91 to 96 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to
86 to 91 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.
$$
CAZ048-250115-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ057-250115-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 84.
$$
CAZ055-250115-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to
83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the morning becoming light. Near ridge tops and along
desert slopes, light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 57 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Near ridge tops and along
desert slopes, light winds becoming north 15 mph overnight. Gusts
to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to
89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to
95 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to
90 to 98 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to
99 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to
93 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to
84 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-250115-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 86. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds north
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Areas of winds east 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
$$
CAZ058-250115-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 84. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
$$
CAZ060-250115-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming
northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
$$
CAZ065-250115-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 89 through the pass to 94 to
99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 69 to 74 in
the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph
overnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 99 to
104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds north
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 103 to
108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to
106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to
106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to
104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 64 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to
98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.
$$
CAZ061-250115-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds north
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Areas of winds west 15 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.
$$
CAZ062-250115-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
306 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather