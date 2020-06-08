CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
479 FPUS56 KSGX 080954
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
CAZ552-090100-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to
85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of
winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west
15 mph ...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at the beaches to 93 to
98 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 85 to
90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to
86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland
and near higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-090100-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds
northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to
93 to 98 farther inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to
87 to 92 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther
inland.
$$
CAZ043-090100-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to
81 to 86 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 near the coast to
95 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 88 to
93 inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.
Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.
$$
CAZ050-090100-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to
80 to 85 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98 in the western
valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys
to 87 to 92 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low
clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 79 to 84.
$$
CAZ048-090100-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds
north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to
25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds east
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ057-090100-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 87. Areas of winds
north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 94. Areas of winds
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
$$
CAZ055-090100-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 67 to
76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph ...except north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near
ridge tops and along desert slopes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to
52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet
to 77 to 86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to
81 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to
92 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to
85 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to
80 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 75 to
83 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-090100-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 87. Areas of winds
east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
$$
CAZ058-090100-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78. Areas of winds east 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds
east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.
$$
CAZ060-090100-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds
east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.
$$
CAZ065-090100-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 86 to
91 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 25 to
35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 through the pass to 62 to
67 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 92 through the pass
to 95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds
east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds
becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to
103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming
south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 103 to
108 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to
101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to
92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 95 to
100 in the northern Coachella Valley.
$$
CAZ061-090100-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds north 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
CAZ062-090100-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
$$
