CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

_____

793 FPUS56 KSGX 140856

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

CAZ552-150000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-150000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 77 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-150000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

76 inland. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72 near the coast to 76 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-150000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-150000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-150000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-150000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to 58 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening. Light

winds overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light

winds in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to

76 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-150000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-150000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-150000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-150000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 95 to 100 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 69 to 74 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 99 to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to

97 to 102 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to

96 to 101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 98 to 103 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-150000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ062-150000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

156 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

_____

