CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

_____

360 FPUS56 KSGX 290638

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

CAZ552-292145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and areas of

drizzle. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the

beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-292145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and areas of

drizzle. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards

the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-292145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and areas of

drizzle. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-292145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and areas of

drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 in the western

valleys to 78 to 83 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the

western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-292145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-292145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 76. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-292145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy dense fog. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 40 to

50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to 76 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to

42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph, Gusts

to 25 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet

to 76 to 84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

76 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet

to 83 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-292145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy dense fog. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-292145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy dense fog. Colder. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 84. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ060-292145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

$$

CAZ065-292145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

65 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ061-292145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of

winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-292145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1138 PM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 81.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

_____

