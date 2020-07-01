CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

_____

722 FPUS56 KSGX 010910

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

CAZ552-020015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 68 to

73 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-020015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 88 to

93 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-020015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 62.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-020015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 in the western valleys to 75 to 80 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 79 to

84 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 87 to

92 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-020015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-020015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-020015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

76 to 85 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to 58 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to 87 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet

to 84 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 94 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-020015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-020015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-020015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-020015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 69 to 74 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 96 to

101 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 99 to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the

pass to 104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-020015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

CAZ062-020015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

210 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather