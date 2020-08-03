CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

720 FPUS56 KSGX 030903

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

CAZ552-040015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 69 to

74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at

the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 69 to

74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at

the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

$$

CAZ554-040015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 74 towards the coast to 78 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 81 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-040015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows 57 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then sunny. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-040015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-040015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-040015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-040015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 83 to 91 above

6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

57 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to 85 to

94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-040015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-040015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-040015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 102 through the pass

to 110 to 115 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78 through the pass to 79 to 84 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 108 to

113 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 102 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 105 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-040015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 115. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Areas of winds south 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

CAZ062-040015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

