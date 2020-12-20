CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

377 FPUS56 KSGX 201127

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

CAZ552-210230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61 at the beaches to 62 to 67 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to

65 to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to 65 to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-210230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

76 to 81 farther inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ043-210230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

66 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ050-210230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

73 to 78 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 64 to 69 in the western

valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the western

valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-210230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44 in wind sheltered areas to 41 to

51 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

CAZ057-210230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-210230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to 34 to 44 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to

46 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to

46 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to

50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet

to 52 to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-210230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-210230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 57 to 64.

$$

CAZ060-210230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-210230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 58 to 63 through the

pass to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ061-210230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-210230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

327 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

$$

Moede

