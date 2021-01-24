CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

143 FPUS56 KSGX 241134

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

CAZ552-242200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows

41 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Areas

of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may

be heavy at times overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 57 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ554-242200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Areas

of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may

be heavy at times overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 61.

CAZ043-242200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows

42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 61.

CAZ050-242200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 58 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then widespread

showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 53 in the western valleys to 40 to

45 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Colder. Lows 30 to

39. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Little snow accumulation expected. Highs around 56 in the western

valleys to 46 to 51 near the foothills. Snow level 2500 feet.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 in the western

valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near

the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 in

the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

CAZ048-242200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with widespread showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53.

Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows 28 to 34. Snow level

2500 feet...becoming 2000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

CAZ057-242200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Snow

level 4000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with widespread showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming

4000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms, showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 49. Local

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet...becoming

2500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers, thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then scattered showers, isolated

thunderstorms and snow showers overnight. Little snow

accumulation expected. Lows 28 to 36. Snow level 3000 feet...

becoming 2500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 58. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 48. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Snow level

5000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may

be heavy at times overnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy

at times. Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 48. Snow level

5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 53 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet.

CAZ055-242200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 40 above 6000 feet to 39 to

46 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Colder. Lows 7 to 17 above 6000 feet to

18 to 28 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Widespread snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous snow showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 26 above 6000 feet to

28 to 35 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Local total snow accumulation 8 to 14 inches. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms and

snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cold. Highs 26 to 34 above 6000 feet to 34 to 42 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 44 to

54 below 6000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5500 feet in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 44 above

6000 feet to 41 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 4500 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ056-242200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 49. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with widespread showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Local snow

accumulation of 9 to 13 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous snow showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 38. Local snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and snow

showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

12 to 22. Local total snow accumulation 15 to 23 inches. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 44. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 55. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

52. Snow level 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

27 to 37. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

54. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

CAZ058-242200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 47. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then widespread

showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Local snow accumulation of 5 to 7 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then widespread snow showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 38. Local snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 43. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 33 to 41. Snow level

5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 52. Snow level 5000 feet in the

morning.

CAZ060-242200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Snow level 4000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Lows 25 to 30. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 29 to 35. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57.

CAZ065-242200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

54 through the pass to 58 to 63 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 36 to

43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 45 through the pass

to 49 to 54 in the northern Coachella Valley. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows

32 to 40. Snow level 2500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs around 50 through

the pass to 53 to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54 through the pass to

55 to 60 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58 through the pass to 60 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57 through the pass to

60 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-242200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 64.

Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows

39 to 44. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 36 to 41. Snow level 2500 feet...becoming 2000 feet. Areas

of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ062-242200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

334 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 39 to

48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level 2500 feet.

Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs 56 to 61. Snow

level 2000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

