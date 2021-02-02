CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

154 FPUS56 KSGX 021036

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

CAZ552-030145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at the beaches to

65 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-030145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows around 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-030145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 65 to

70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 near the coast to

66 inland.

$$

CAZ050-030145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-030145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-030145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

CAZ055-030145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 32 to 42 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58 above

6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 57 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-030145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66.

$$

CAZ058-030145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-030145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ065-030145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 73 through the pass

to 76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to

74 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 through the pass to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-030145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ062-030145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

236 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

