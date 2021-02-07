CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

663 FPUS56 KSGX 071123

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

CAZ552-080230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 62 at the

beaches to 68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 61 at the beaches to 62 to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60 at the beaches to 64 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 61 at the beaches to 62 to 67 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ554-080230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ043-080230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 near the

coast to 67 to 72 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 62 near the coast to

66 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

66 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ050-080230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ048-080230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ057-080230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-080230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to

65 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of

winds west 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 33 to

43 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to

54 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to

57 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 51 above

6000 feet to 47 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in

the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-080230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ058-080230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

$$

CAZ060-080230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-080230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 through the pass to

72 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69 through the

pass to 71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69 through the pass to 75 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67 through the pass

to 68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 through the pass to

66 to 71 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-080230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-080230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

323 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

