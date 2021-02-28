CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

_____

763 FPUS56 KSGX 281124

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

CAZ552-010230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-010230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ043-010230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 73 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 near the coast to

72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland.

$$

CAZ050-010230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to

61 to 66 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the

foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ048-010230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-010230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds north 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to

63. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ055-010230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 27 to 36 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 above

6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 25 to

35. Snow level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet

to 61 to 70 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

67 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-010230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

CAZ058-010230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to

57. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

CAZ060-010230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

$$

CAZ065-010230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 66 to

71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to

73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 64 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 through the pass to 73 to 78 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-010230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ062-010230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

324 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

_____

