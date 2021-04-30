CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

CAZ552-010130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 69 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches

to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-010130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as

warm. Highs around 72 towards the coast to 74 to 79 farther

inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to 81 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

79 to 84 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the

coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

CAZ043-010130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 73 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

77 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast

to 79 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland.

CAZ050-010130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77 in the

western valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

55. Light winds becoming south 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71 in the western

valleys to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ048-010130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ057-010130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 71. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 72 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

CAZ055-010130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to

80 to 87 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to

72 to 81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to 78 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to

76 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-010130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ058-010130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

CAZ060-010130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

CAZ065-010130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 86 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 through the pass to 92 to

97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

96 to 101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-010130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

CAZ062-010130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

325 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

