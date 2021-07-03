CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

_____

794 FPUS56 KSGX 030932

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

CAZ552-040045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the

beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 78 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 79 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-040045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards

the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the

coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-040045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the

coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 76 to 81 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-040045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the

western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western

valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-040045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-040045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-040045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west

overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas

of winds west 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to 94 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming west with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 87 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet to

88 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ058-040045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ060-040045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-040045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75 through the pass to 83 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 104 to 109 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104 through the pass to

106 to 111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-040045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

$$

CAZ062-040045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 108. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

_____

