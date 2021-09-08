CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

_____

302 FPUS56 KSGX 080917

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

CAZ552-090030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-090030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 85 towards the coast to 90 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 88 towards the coast to 93 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

95 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the coast to 90 to

95 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-090030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the

foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 95 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-090030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 103. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-090030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-090030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to

90 to 97 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

64 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

56 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 85 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 93 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

88 to 97. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 59 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-090030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

90 to 96. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 63 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-090030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

99 to 106. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-090030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 through the pass to 85 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102 through the pass to 104 to 109 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 78 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 99 through the pass to 102 to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 107 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-090030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 109. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-090030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 81 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather