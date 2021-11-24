CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

112 FPUS56 KSGX 241112

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

CAZ552-250215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-250215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 75. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs around

78. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ043-250215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

81 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-250215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 76 to 81

in the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills. Areas of

winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

74 to 79 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ048-250215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of

winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 71 to 76.

Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-250215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds north 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ055-250215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to 62 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 27 above 6000 feet to 26 to

36 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to

54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to 74 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-250215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

$$

CAZ058-250215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds east

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ060-250215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 28 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ065-250215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs

71 to 76. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Colder.

Lows 43 to 49 through the pass to 50 to 55 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs around 70 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ061-250215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ062-250215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

312 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

