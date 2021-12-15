CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

901 FPUS56 KSGX 150813 AAA

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

CAZ552-151100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 39 to 44.

Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60 at the beaches to 61 to 66 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 59 at the beaches to 61 to 66 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58 at the beaches to

62 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

59 at the beaches to 60 to 65 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ554-151100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 36 to 42.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ043-151100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows 38 to 46.

Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ050-151100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog and frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59 in the western valleys to 48 to 53 near

the foothills. Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ048-151100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 31 to 38.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ057-151100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53. Lows 32 to 40.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ055-151100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 40 above 6000 feet to 38 to 44 below

6000 feet. Lows 14 to 24 above 6000 feet to 20 to 30 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 44 above

6000 feet to 44 to 51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 24 to 34 below

6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42 above 6000 feet to 41 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 18 to 28. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to

55 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to 54 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 45 above 6000 feet to 44 to 52 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-151100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 19 to 29. Areas of winds northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Wind chill readings zero to

10 above zero. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 57. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.

$$

CAZ058-151100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 42 to

48. Lows 24 to 34. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

3500 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

$$

CAZ060-151100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 51. Lows 26 to 33.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ065-151100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55 through the pass

to 56 to 61 in the northern Coachella Valley. Lows 35 to 45.

Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 through the pass

to 44 to 49 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62 through the pass to 63 to 68 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 59 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-151100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 35 to

43. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ062-151100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1213 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs around 61. Lows 36 to

44. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

