CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

746 FPUS56 KSGX 311051

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

CAZ552-010200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming east with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-010200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ043-010200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 67 inland.

CAZ050-010200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the western

valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ048-010200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 31 to 37. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ057-010200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ055-010200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 43 above

6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 20 above 6000 feet

to 19 to 29 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph overnight. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 40 above 6000 feet to

38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to 51 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to

53 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 54 above 6000 feet to

52 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

64 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-010200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of

winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 48. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 52. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

CAZ058-010200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 46 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 36. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

65 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

CAZ060-010200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 24 to 30. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 20 to 28. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ065-010200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 56 through the pass to 63 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph... becoming

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Colder. Lows 34 to 39 through the pass to 40 to 45 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54 through the pass

to 56 to 61 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ061-010200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65. Light winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds north 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 31 to 38. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ062-010200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

251 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

