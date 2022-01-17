CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

807 FPUS56 KSGX 171015

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

CAZ552-172200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62 at the beaches to 66 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ554-172200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ043-172200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

73 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-172200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67 in the

western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-172200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ057-172200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Lows 45 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-172200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 25 to 35 above

6000 feet to 34 to 44 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to 56 below

6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 66 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-172200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 61. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Lows 33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-172200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas

of fog in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-172200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ065-172200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 66 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

63 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 72 to

77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ061-172200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ062-172200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

