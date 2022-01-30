CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

751 FPUS56 KSGX 301028

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

CAZ552-310130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-310130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ043-310130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland.

$$

CAZ050-310130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys to 66 to

71 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-310130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 in wind sheltered areas to

37 to 45 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ057-310130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy.

Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ055-310130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to

55 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds north 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 31 to

40 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

62 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 33 to 42 above 6000 feet

to 40 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to

46 above 6000 feet to 45 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-310130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ058-310130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-310130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-310130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 65 to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to

69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-310130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ062-310130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

228 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

