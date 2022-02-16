CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

847 FPUS56 KSGX 161032

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

CAZ552-170145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ554-170145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming east

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 61.

CAZ043-170145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

74 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

CAZ050-170145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

CAZ048-170145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ057-170145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds becoming

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Snow level 3500 feet.

CAZ055-170145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers ending around sunrise, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 49 above 6000 feet to 47 to 57

below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26 above 6000 feet to 26 to

36 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings zero to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 5500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 40 to 47 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-170145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 58. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 51. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming

4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 48. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ058-170145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60. Areas of winds northeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs 44 to 50. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 29 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

42 to 48. Snow level 4000 feet.

CAZ060-170145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming northeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

CAZ065-170145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 68 to

73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs around 56 through the pass to 62 to 67 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-170145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ062-170145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Windy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

