CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

_____

803 FPUS56 KSGX 030949

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

CAZ552-040100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches

to 88 to 93 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at the beaches to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-040100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs around 76 towards

the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-040100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 89 to 94 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 near the coast to 95 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to

91 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as

warm. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-040100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 in the western

valleys to 73 to 78 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 94 to 99 in the western

valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ048-040100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-040100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and isolated showers in

the morning, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs 59 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-040100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 38 to 48 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to

68 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to

77 to 87 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet

to 79 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 73 above 6000 feet to 71 to 80 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ058-040100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 80 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 80.

$$

CAZ060-040100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 91.

$$

CAZ065-040100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 through the pass to 79 to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 51 through the pass to 56 to 61 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84 through the pass

to 88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 through the pass to 92 to 97 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 94 through the pass to

95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 95 through the

pass to 96 to 101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 through the pass to 92 to 97 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-040100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ062-040100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

249 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100.

$$

_____

