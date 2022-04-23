CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches

to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

68 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the

coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

82 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 near the coast to 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast

to 72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming northeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 83. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 75.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to

61 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 65 to 74 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to

74 to 82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to

71 to 81 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 65 to

75 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 75.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 77 through the pass

to 81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57 through the pass to 58 to 63 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

becoming west overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 86 to 91 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84 through the

pass to 90 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 through the pass to 86 to

91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming west overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

209 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds north 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

