CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

489 FPUS56 KSGX 080941

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

CAZ552-090045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to 70 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-090045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-090045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

south 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

88 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

67 to 72. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ048-090045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

69 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming west with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ057-090045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ055-090045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to

33 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to

65 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to

81 to 89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-090045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph...becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-090045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Colder. Lows

38 to 45. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 68 to 78.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-090045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around

75 through the pass to 82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

evening. Cooler. Lows around 51 through the pass to 57 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs around 73 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 through the pass to 78 to 83 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 69 through the

pass to 73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 82 through the pass to

84 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92 through the pass to

94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-090045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Areas of blowing sand. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust and blowing

sand in the evening. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-090045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Cooler. Lows 52 to 61. Areas

of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 84 to 89.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

