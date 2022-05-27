CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022

394 FPUS56 KSGX 270943

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

CAZ552-272200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-272200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

CAZ043-272200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 77 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

CAZ050-272200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys

to 73 to 78 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 49 to 56.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

CAZ048-272200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ057-272200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85.

CAZ055-272200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49 above 6000 feet

to 46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 65 to 75 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69 above

6000 feet to 66 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73 above 6000 feet to 73 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet

to 78 to 86 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-272200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ058-272200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

CAZ060-272200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 78 to 87.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Windy. Lows

46 to 53.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

CAZ065-272200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 94 to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62 through the pass

to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 80 through the pass to 87 to 92 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

in the evening. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Areas of

blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs around 80 through the pass

to 86 to 91 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Windy. Lows 54 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the morning. Breezy. Highs around 83 through the pass to 87 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 92 to 97 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-272200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand. Lows 62 to 67.

Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

CAZ062-272200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

243 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 61 to 69.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs 91 to

96. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening.

Windy. Lows 58 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

