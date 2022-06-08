CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

216 FPUS56 KSGX 080915

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

CAZ552-090015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-090015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther

inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-090015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 78 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-090015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-090015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-090015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

95 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 above 6000 feet to 86 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to 90 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 76 to 86 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

$$

CAZ058-090015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-090015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 110. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-090015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 through the pass to 76 to 81 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 111 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 65 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 99 to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-090015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-090015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

215 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

17

