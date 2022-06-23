CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

059 FPUS56 KSGX 230936

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

CAZ552-240045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 84 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 87 to

92 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-240045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

90 to 95 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-240045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-240045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to

83 to 92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-240045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-240045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-240045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 99 through the pass to 102 to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 through the pass to 80 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-240045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

CAZ062-240045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

236 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

