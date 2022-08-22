CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

313 FPUS56 KSGX 220954

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

CAZ552-221115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches

to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s at the

beaches to in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches

to in the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to 80 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-221115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

in the mid 80s farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s towards the coast to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s towards the

coast to 90 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s towards the coast

to 90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s towards the coast to in the upper 80s

farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s towards the coast to in the mid 80s

farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to in the mid 80s farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-221115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the mid 70s near the coast

to 80 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to

in the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near the coast

to in the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to in the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to in the mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s near

the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ050-221115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s in the

western valleys to in the lower 90s near the foothills. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s in the western

valleys to in the mid 90s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s in the western valleys to in the lower 90s

near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s in the

western valleys to in the lower 90s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s in the western valleys to in the lower 90s

near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s in the western valleys to 90 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s in the western valleys to 90 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-221115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ057-221115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ055-221115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s above

6000 feet to this mid 60s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the lower 90s

below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 above 6000 feet to in the

upper 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s above 6000 feet to 90 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in

the upper 80s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80 above 6000 feet to 90 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in the upper 80s below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in the upper 80s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-221115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then patchy low clouds

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ058-221115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming north

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ060-221115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning becoming

light. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ065-221115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 through the pass

to this lower 80s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs around 100 through the pass to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s through the pass to

in the mid 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 103 through the pass to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s through the pass to 100 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s through the pass

to 105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s through the pass

to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-221115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ062-221115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

254 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in

the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 98 to 108. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

