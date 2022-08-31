CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

CAZ552-312130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s at the

beaches to this lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches

to in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches

to in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches

to in the mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to

in the upper 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches

to in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

$$

CAZ554-312130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s towards the

coast to this upper 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the

coast to in the upper 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s towards the coast to in the mid 90s farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast

to 100 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s towards the coast

to 100 to 105 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast

to 100 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast

to in the upper 90s farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-312130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s near the

coast to this lower 90s inland. Light winds becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

in the lower 90s inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s near the coast to in the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 near the coast to in the

upper 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s near the coast to in the upper 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

in the lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ050-312130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s this

western valleys to 103 near the foothills. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to 102 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s in the western valleys to 100 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to 100 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-312130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 108. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ057-312130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 103. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ055-312130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s above

6000 feet to this upper 90s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s above

6000 feet to in the upper 90s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s above

6000 feet to in the upper 90s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper 90s below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-312130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ058-312130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 100. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ060-312130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 109. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 108. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ065-312130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 112. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110 through the

pass to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ061-312130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 113. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-312130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 113. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 112. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

