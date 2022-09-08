CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ 286 FPUS56 KSGX 080913 ZFPSGX Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California National Weather Service San Diego CA 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 CAZ552-082115- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to this mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hazy and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s at the beaches to in the upper 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Highs around 80 at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. $$ CAZ554-082115- Orange County Inland Areas- Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hazy and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph... becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CAZ043-082115- San Diego County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to this mid 90s inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph... becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to 80 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to in the upper 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CAZ050-082115- San Diego County Valleys- Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s in the western valleys to in the upper 80s near the foothills. Areas of winds east 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s in the western valleys to in the upper 70s near the foothills. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CAZ048-082115- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CAZ057-082115- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills- 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hazy and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CAZ055-082115- San Bernardino County Mountains- Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING BELOW 6000 FEET... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s above 6000 feet to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s above 6000 feet to in the upper 60s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Hazy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s above 6000 feet to in the upper 80s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph... becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. $$ CAZ056-082115- Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING BELOW 6000 FEET... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CAZ058-082115- San Diego County Mountains- Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds east 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 70 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Areas of winds east 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CAZ060-082115- Apple and Lucerne Valleys- Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Hazy this morning. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming east 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds south 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds southeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CAZ065-082115- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s through the pass to in the lower 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Areas of winds southeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds southeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. $$ CAZ061-082115- Coachella Valley- Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph... becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ CAZ062-082115- San Diego County Deserts- Including the city of Borrego Springs 213 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph... becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$