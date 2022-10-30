CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

_____

206 FPUS56 KSGX 300934

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

CAZ552-301045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ554-301045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ043-301045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s near the coast to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ050-301045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s in the

western valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to the upper 60s near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-301045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ057-301045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 50s. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ055-301045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s above 6000 feet to

the upper 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to

the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s above 6000 feet to

the upper 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Snow level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs around

40 above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level

7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s

below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs around

40 above 6000 feet to 50 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50 above

6000 feet to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-301045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers. Patchy fog. Breezy, colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 40s. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ058-301045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. A chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ060-301045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ065-301045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s through the pass to

the lower 60s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s through the pass to the lower 70s in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ061-301045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ062-301045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

234 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather