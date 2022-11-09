CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s towards

the coast to 60 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the lower 50s near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the western

valleys to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the western valleys to the

lower 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s in the western valleys to the lower 60s near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas

of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this

morning. Areas of fog this morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 30s above

6000 feet to the lower 40s below 6000 feet. New local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation around

2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s above 6000 feet to

the lower 30s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast with

gusts to 25 mph overnight. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s

below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to

50 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to 50 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times this morning. Highs around 40. Local snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Snow level 4000 feet this morning. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

through the pass to the lower 60s this northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s through the pass

to the upper 40s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

303 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

