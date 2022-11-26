CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

916 FPUS56 KSGX 261126

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

CAZ552-262200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ554-262200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ043-262200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s near the coast

to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ050-262200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near

the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-262200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ057-262200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ055-262200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to the

lower 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the upper 40s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the mid 40s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow

level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-262200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Snow level 7500 feet.

$$

CAZ058-262200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50.

$$

CAZ060-262200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ065-262200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s through the pass to the

lower 50s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ061-262200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ062-262200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

326 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

