CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

923 FPUS56 KSGX 071013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

CAZ552-072230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ554-072230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s towards the coast to the upper

50s farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s towards the coast to

the upper 50s farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60 towards the coast to the mid 50s farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ043-072230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ050-072230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60 in

the western valleys to the lower 50s near the foothills. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s

near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to the mid 50s near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s in the western valleys to

50 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60 in the western valleys to the lower 50s near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-072230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ057-072230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ055-072230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to

the lower 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s above 6000 feet to

the lower 30s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s above

6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the mid 40s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s above 6000

feet to the lower 40s below 6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Snow level 7000

feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Blustery. Highs in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to the upper 30s

below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s above 6000 feet

to the lower 40s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-072230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Snow level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Snow

level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ058-072230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ060-072230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Snow level 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ065-072230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s through the pass to the lower 60s this

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s through the pass to the

mid 40s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s through the

pass to the lower 60s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ061-072230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ062-072230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

213 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather