Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s towards the coast to the mid 60s farther

inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s near

the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper 50s

near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s in the western valleys to 60 near the

foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of

winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to

the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to the mid 30s below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to the

upper 40s below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

211 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

