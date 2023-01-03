CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

150 FPUS56 KSGX 031013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

CAZ552-032230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 54. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 62. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 51 to 55. Areas of winds south 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

63 at the beaches to 64 to 67 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

CAZ554-032230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around

60. Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 48 to 52. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 50 to 53. Areas of

winds southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 45 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

66.

CAZ043-032230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 59. Areas of winds

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to 55.

Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 65. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

49 to 53. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs around 62. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 64 near the coast to 64 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 64 near the coast to 64 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ050-032230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 58 in the

western valleys to 51 to 55 near the foothills. Areas of winds

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

Areas of winds southeast 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 63 to 66 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Areas of winds south 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 59 near

the foothills. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

CAZ048-032230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

Areas of winds east 10 mph becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

48. Areas of winds east 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 62. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

41 to 50. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 54 to

59. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs 61 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to

67.

CAZ057-032230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Patchy

fog. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50. Areas

of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of

winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs 52 to 56. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

64.

CAZ055-032230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to

51 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet this afternoon. Areas of

winds southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Patchy fog. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to 29 to 39 below 6000

feet. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs 39 to 45 above 6000 feet to 45 to 51 below 6000 feet. Local

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming

7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 30 to 40 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet. Areas of winds south 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

48 above 6000 feet to 45 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

52 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to

47 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet

to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ056-032230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow this morning. Patchy fog. Not as cool.

Highs 45 to 52. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 7000 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Patchy

fog. Highs 47 to 53. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet. Areas of

winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55.

Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 57. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 59. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ058-032230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 53. Areas of winds southwest 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

35 to 44. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 42. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57.

Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 30 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 63.

CAZ060-032230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds

south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

55. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

35 to 42. Areas of winds southeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

63.

CAZ065-032230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

56 through the pass to 61 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 47 through the pass to 50 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming east 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

54 through the pass to 58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds southeast 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 48 through the pass

to 47 to 52 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 59. Areas of winds east 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 62 through the pass to 65 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 64 through the pass to 66 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ061-032230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61. Light winds becoming southeast 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Areas of

winds southeast 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

CAZ062-032230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

213 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

66. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

51. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 62. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 67. Light winds becoming southeast 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71.

