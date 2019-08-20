CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
_____
243 FPUS56 KMTR 201301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-210400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 67 55 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-210400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid
60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 81 52 93 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 79 57 87 / 0 0 0
Napa 78 56 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-210400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 84 61 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-210400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows near 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 67 57 72 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 63 56 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-210400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ508-210400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 72 59 76 / 0 0 0
Oakland 73 59 78 / 0 0 0
Fremont 76 59 81 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 79 59 85 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 77 58 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-210400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 86 59 94 / 0 0 0
Livermore 82 56 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-210400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 78 59 84 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 82 56 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-210400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 74 57 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-210400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ511-210400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ530-210400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs near
70. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 70 58 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 77 56 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-210400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 72 55 74 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 76 54 80 / 0 0 0
Hollister 76 55 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-210400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 54 88 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-210400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-210400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 91 52 98 / 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather