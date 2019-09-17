CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019
199 FPUS56 KMTR 171001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
CAZ505-180100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 69 56 67 / 40 0 20 30
$$
CAZ506-180100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 47 80 53 78 / 30 0 20 30
San Rafael 54 76 59 75 / 50 0 20 20
Napa 50 78 56 76 / 50 0 10 10
$$
CAZ507-180100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 55 77 59 74 / 40 0 10 20
$$
CAZ006-180100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 69 59 67 / 50 0 10 20
Ocean Beach 54 65 57 64 / 60 0 10 20
$$
CAZ509-180100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ508-180100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 74 60 71 / 60 0 10 20
Oakland 56 74 59 72 / 60 0 10 20
Fremont 55 73 59 72 / 70 0 0 20
Redwood City 56 78 58 76 / 60 0 10 10
Mountain View 54 74 57 74 / 70 0 0 10
$$
CAZ510-180100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 54 81 60 78 / 60 0 10 20
Livermore 52 79 58 77 / 70 0 0 20
$$
CAZ513-180100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 53 77 58 76 / 70 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 51 81 53 80 / 50 0 0 10
$$
CAZ529-180100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 78 53 75 / 60 0 0 10
$$
CAZ512-180100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-180100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ530-180100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 70 56 72 / 30 0 0 0
Big Sur 54 78 55 78 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-180100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 70 53 71 / 20 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 75 51 76 / 20 0 0 10
Hollister 49 76 51 76 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-180100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 49 78 49 79 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-180100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ518-180100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 46 83 47 85 / 10 0 0 0
$$
