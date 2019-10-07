CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
_____
048 FPUS56 KMTR 071001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
CAZ505-080100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 77 50 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-080100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 47 90 47 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 86 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 51 87 51 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-080100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West
winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows
near 50. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-080100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 77 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 55 74 54 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-080100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
$$
CAZ508-080100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 80 56 74 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 57 82 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 55 85 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 55 86 56 80 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 53 84 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-080100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 90 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 53 89 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-080100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 54 87 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 92 52 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-080100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 85 52 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-080100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in
the mid 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ511-080100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ530-080100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 78 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 61 82 56 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-080100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 81 52 75 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 52 88 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-080100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 49 90 51 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-080100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ518-080100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 44 93 50 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
