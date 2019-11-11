CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

_____

713 FPUS56 KMTR 111101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-120200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 72 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 79 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 75 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-120200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 77 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 70 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 68 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 71 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 74 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 75 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 75 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 79 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 78 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 76 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 79 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 77 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

morning...becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-120200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 71 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 75 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 80 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 77 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 80 43 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 86 45 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather