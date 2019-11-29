CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

982 FPUS56 KMTR 291101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-300200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 37 51 40 50 / 20 10 10 100

$$

CAZ506-300200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 27 56 31 51 / 10 0 0 90

San Rafael 38 56 41 54 / 20 10 0 90

Napa 33 52 35 48 / 30 0 10 90

$$

CAZ507-300200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 33 49 37 45 / 20 0 20 90

$$

CAZ006-300200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 41 53 43 53 / 40 10 0 90

Ocean Beach 41 51 44 52 / 40 10 0 90

$$

CAZ509-300200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-300200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 40 54 43 54 / 50 20 0 90

Oakland 39 53 42 53 / 30 10 0 90

Fremont 36 50 38 50 / 50 20 0 90

Redwood City 39 53 41 53 / 50 30 0 90

Mountain View 35 51 38 52 / 50 20 0 90

$$

CAZ510-300200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 34 54 36 52 / 20 10 0 90

Livermore 32 52 34 52 / 40 10 0 90

$$

CAZ513-300200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 33 54 36 53 / 60 20 0 90

Morgan Hill 33 54 34 53 / 60 20 0 90

$$

CAZ529-300200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 34 54 37 53 / 70 30 10 90

$$

CAZ512-300200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow

level 2700 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level

2900 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ511-300200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the

30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-300200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 38 53 40 55 / 60 50 10 80

Big Sur 39 54 42 57 / 80 60 0 90

$$

CAZ528-300200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 36 52 38 54 / 70 40 0 90

Carmel Valley 33 54 35 56 / 70 50 10 90

Hollister 32 51 34 52 / 60 20 0 90

$$

CAZ516-300200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 54 34 54 / 90 40 0 90

$$

CAZ517-300200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

CAZ518-300200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain with

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 53 33 53 / 50 30 0 80

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather