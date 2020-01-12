CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
_____
093 FPUS56 KMTR 121101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-130200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 40 53 41 53 / 10 50 50 50
$$
CAZ506-130200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 35 56 36 57 / 10 40 40 60
San Rafael 41 56 43 55 / 10 30 30 40
Napa 37 54 38 54 / 10 10 10 40
$$
CAZ507-130200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 38 53 39 52 / 10 10 20 40
$$
CAZ006-130200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 44 55 45 54 / 10 30 20 20
Ocean Beach 45 56 46 54 / 10 40 40 20
$$
CAZ509-130200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
$$
CAZ508-130200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of
rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 44 55 45 54 / 10 40 30 20
Oakland 42 56 44 55 / 10 10 30 20
Fremont 39 56 41 55 / 20 10 20 10
Redwood City 41 56 43 56 / 20 20 30 10
Mountain View 40 56 42 56 / 30 0 30 10
$$
CAZ510-130200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 37 56 40 56 / 10 10 10 10
Livermore 36 55 39 55 / 10 0 20 10
$$
CAZ513-130200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 38 57 41 57 / 30 0 30 10
Morgan Hill 37 56 40 56 / 30 10 20 10
$$
CAZ529-130200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
fog. Rain likely in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 38 56 41 56 / 40 0 40 10
$$
CAZ512-130200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s
to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ511-130200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and a chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely and snow. Highs in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
$$
CAZ530-130200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 40 57 44 57 / 30 0 30 0
Big Sur 41 56 43 57 / 20 10 30 0
$$
CAZ528-130200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 39 56 42 56 / 10 0 30 0
Carmel Valley 37 57 40 56 / 30 20 30 0
Hollister 37 55 41 55 / 10 0 20 0
$$
CAZ516-130200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 36 56 39 57 / 10 0 10 0
$$
CAZ517-130200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
4400 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-130200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and a
slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to
50s. Lows in the 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 32 55 37 56 / 10 0 10 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather