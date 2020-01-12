CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 53 41 53 / 10 50 50 50

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 56 36 57 / 10 40 40 60

San Rafael 41 56 43 55 / 10 30 30 40

Napa 37 54 38 54 / 10 10 10 40

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 53 39 52 / 10 10 20 40

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 55 45 54 / 10 30 20 20

Ocean Beach 45 56 46 54 / 10 40 40 20

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 55 45 54 / 10 40 30 20

Oakland 42 56 44 55 / 10 10 30 20

Fremont 39 56 41 55 / 20 10 20 10

Redwood City 41 56 43 56 / 20 20 30 10

Mountain View 40 56 42 56 / 30 0 30 10

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 56 40 56 / 10 10 10 10

Livermore 36 55 39 55 / 10 0 20 10

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 57 41 57 / 30 0 30 10

Morgan Hill 37 56 40 56 / 30 10 20 10

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

fog. Rain likely in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 56 41 56 / 40 0 40 10

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and a chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely and snow. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 57 44 57 / 30 0 30 0

Big Sur 41 56 43 57 / 20 10 30 0

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 56 42 56 / 10 0 30 0

Carmel Valley 37 57 40 56 / 30 20 30 0

Hollister 37 55 41 55 / 10 0 20 0

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 56 39 57 / 10 0 10 0

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

4400 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Lows in the 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 55 37 56 / 10 0 10 0

